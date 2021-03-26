Upper Great Lakes Family Health Clinics optimize energy use

ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - Leaders of Upper Great Lakes Family Health Centers (UGL) decided it was time to reduce the facilities’ energy consumption.

After thinking about where to begin, a decision was made to start small with switching to LED lighting at the Ontonagon clinic.

“They’d been monitoring our usage before they did the LED change,” said Shannon Richter, chief operating officer for UGL. “They’ve been monitoring it after the change, and we’re waiting for our first UPPCO bill since the lights were changed out.”

After only two weeks of the switch, Richter reported that there was already about a 67% reduction in energy use because of the new lights alone.

“A lot of people want to live more green lives,” said MTU Ph.D. Candidate Shane Oberloier. “It doesn’t always have to be overhauling your house with solar panels and windows and all of that stuff. It can just be more efficient living, and being aware of your energy usage.”

Oberloier said energy usage reduction begins with understanding the usage itself.

That’s why he designed a small box, called a “kiwi”, to attach to a breaker to show when and where energy is being used.

Or in the case of UGL Ontonagon, how the energy can be used better.

“By saving money on our energy costs, we are able to divert that money back into our infrastructure,” said Richter.

She explained the saved money can now be used to improve the buildings and equipment, therefore ultimately benefiting the patients.

Next, UGL plans to evaluate how it may implement this strategy into its other clinics.

