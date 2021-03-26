Two UP residents appointed to state boards by Gov. Whitmer

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Friday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the following Upper Peninsula resident appointments to the Michigan Board of Architects, Michigan Board of Professional Engineers and Michigan Board of Professional Surveyors.

Dax T. Richer, of Marquette, was appointed to both the Michigan Board of Architects and Michigan Board of Professional Engineers.

He is a senior architect at RG Design Company. He is a licensed architect and holds a Bachelor of Science in Architecture and Urban Planning from the University of Wisconsin and a Master of Science in Architecture from Lawrence Technological University.

Richer was appointed to represent architects for a term commencing April 1, 2021 and expiring March 31, 2025. He succeeds Scott Gustafson whose term expires March 31, 2021. For the Board of Professional Engineers, Richer is appointed to represent an architect who is a member of the Board of Architects for a term commencing April 1, 2021 and expiring March 31, 2025. He succeeds Patrick Barry whose term expires March 31, 2021.

The Michigan Board of Architects was created under Article 20 of Public Act 299 of 1980, as amended, to regulate the practice of architecture, which is defined as “professional services, such as consultation, investigation, evaluation, planning, design, review of materials and completed phases of work in construction, alteration or repair in connection with a public or private structure, building, equipment, works or project, when the professional service requires the application of a principle of architecture or architectural design.”

Gov. Whitmer also appointed Sharmay M. Wood, of Sault Ste. Marie, to the Michigan Board of Professional Surveyors.

Wood is the director of campus life and Laker success at Lake Superior State University. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Lake Superior State University, a Master of Professional Studies from The George Washington University, and a Master of Arts in Diplomacy from Norwich University.

Wood is appointed to represent the general public for a term commencing April 1, 2021 and expiring March 31, 2025. She succeeds Nick Darin whose term expires March 31, 2021.

The Michigan Board of Professional Surveyors was created to license and regulate the practice of professional surveying in Michigan. The Board works with the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs to oversee the practice of licensed professional surveyors.

These appointments are subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.