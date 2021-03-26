Trenary Toast Cafe coming soon to Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Things will soon be getting “toasty” in downtown Marquette.

Trenary Home Bakery recently announced a second location called the Trenary Toast Cafe, at the corner of washington and third streets, will open at around the start of summer. Co-owners Bri Wynsma and Marco Dossena say they are excited for this new chapter of the 93-year-old business.

“We couldn’t ask for a better location,” Wynsma said. “We’re right in the heart of downtown surrounded by other great local businesses, so it worked out as good as it could possibly work out.”

Dossena and Wynsma plan to bring some photos and old equipment to share some of Trenary’s history. They say customers will be offered fresh bakery items and more.

“We’re going to do open-faced sandwiches with our breads,” Wynsma explained. “We’re going to do some French Toast with our cinnamon toast and our other sweet breads.”

As the two co-owners look forward to having those in the Marquette area have a taste of Trenary, both say there is one particular cinnamon item that they are anxious to share.

“It’s our cinnamon rolls,” said Dossena. “Our cinnamon rolls are finally coming to Marquette. If you’ve had it before, it’s a cold classic around here. We think we’re soon going to become a top destination for cinnamon roll lovers in Marquette.”

The co-owners also plan to have a little extra “cinna-fun” with their rolls.

“We plan on offering a cinnamon roll eating challenge,” Dossena stated. “We’re not quite sure how large the cinnamon roll is going to be, but it’s going to be gigantic.”

Dossena and Wynsma hope to open the cafe in mid to late June.

