Snow chances into the weekend
Light snow showers and snowflakes will be around during the morning. Tomorrow a front will bring light rain showers during the afternoon. This will transition to wet slushy snow by the evening and continue into Sunday morning. Then, a warm-up develops early next week as the pattern stays active.
Today: Morning isolated snow showers. Otherwise, cloudy and cool
>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s north, upper 30s south
Saturday: Cloudy with afternoon light rain and mix. Then, snow late in the day
>Highs: 40s west, upper 30s east
Sunday: Morning snow and breezy with partial clearing late
>Highs: Mainly 30s
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy and warmer
>Highs: 40s to low 50s
Tuesday: Cloudy and warm with a chance of light rain late in the day
>Highs: 40s to low 50s
Wednesday: Cloudy and cooler
>Highs: 30s
Thursday: Becoming sunny and staying cool
