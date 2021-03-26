Advertisement

Snow chances into the weekend

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Light snow showers and snowflakes will be around during the morning. Tomorrow a front will bring light rain showers during the afternoon. This will transition to wet slushy snow by the evening and continue into Sunday morning. Then, a warm-up develops early next week as the pattern stays active.

Today: Morning isolated snow showers. Otherwise, cloudy and cool

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s north, upper 30s south

Saturday: Cloudy with afternoon light rain and mix. Then, snow late in the day

>Highs: 40s west, upper 30s east

Sunday: Morning snow and breezy with partial clearing late

>Highs: Mainly 30s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: 40s to low 50s

Tuesday: Cloudy and warm with a chance of light rain late in the day

>Highs: 40s to low 50s

Wednesday: Cloudy and cooler

>Highs: 30s

Thursday: Becoming sunny and staying cool

