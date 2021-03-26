Advertisement

Rain and Snow Spreads Across the U.P. Late Saturday into Early Sunday

Some Slushy Snow Accumulation Possible Late Saturday Night into Sunday Morning
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Saturday: Some sunshine, especially eastern sections, a chance of rain in the late afternoon or evening west

Highs: mainly 40s

Sunday: Brisk northwest winds, some snow over eastern sections in the morning

Highs: 30s to near 40 far south

Monday: Winds picking up out of the south, sunshine with some clouds and warmer

Highs: 40s to near 50 east, coolest near Lake Michigan, 50s to near 60 west

Tuesday: Chance of scattered showers, partly to mostly cloudy

Highs: 40s to around 50

Wednesday: Colder, some flurries in the morning north

Highs: 30s

Seasonably cold weather should continue Thursday with a warmup beginning on Friday.  No significant precipitation is expected during next week.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

White on the way, the trooper was hit by another vehicle that was trying to turn into a private...
Michigan State Police trooper injured in on-duty crash
Mugshots, top to bottom, left to right for Marquette County cases: Robert Jay Miller, Ameire...
UPDATE: Joint sting operation arrests six UP men on charges of child sexually abusive activity
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
On the scene of a one vehicle roll over crash in Sands Township.
One vehicle rollover crash in Sands Township sends Skandia man to hospital
Home invasion graphic.
Calumet man takes cat during home invasion in Laurium Wednesday morning

Latest News

snow
Snow chances into the weekend
Chance of Lake Superior-effect morning snow showers nearshore
Cloudy and blustery Friday morning with gradual clearing into the afternoon
quiet
A cooler stretch with light snow for some
Light snow showers possible in the NW belts with avg. morning lows in the 20s
Spring showers diminishing Thursday with a cool-down