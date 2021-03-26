Rain and Snow Spreads Across the U.P. Late Saturday into Early Sunday
Some Slushy Snow Accumulation Possible Late Saturday Night into Sunday Morning
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday: Some sunshine, especially eastern sections, a chance of rain in the late afternoon or evening west
Highs: mainly 40s
Sunday: Brisk northwest winds, some snow over eastern sections in the morning
Highs: 30s to near 40 far south
Monday: Winds picking up out of the south, sunshine with some clouds and warmer
Highs: 40s to near 50 east, coolest near Lake Michigan, 50s to near 60 west
Tuesday: Chance of scattered showers, partly to mostly cloudy
Highs: 40s to around 50
Wednesday: Colder, some flurries in the morning north
Highs: 30s
Seasonably cold weather should continue Thursday with a warmup beginning on Friday. No significant precipitation is expected during next week.
