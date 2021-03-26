Rain and Snow Spreads Across the U.P. Late Saturday into Early Sunday

Saturday: Some sunshine, especially eastern sections, a chance of rain in the late afternoon or evening west

Highs: mainly 40s

Sunday: Brisk northwest winds, some snow over eastern sections in the morning

Highs: 30s to near 40 far south

Monday: Winds picking up out of the south, sunshine with some clouds and warmer

Highs: 40s to near 50 east, coolest near Lake Michigan, 50s to near 60 west

Tuesday: Chance of scattered showers, partly to mostly cloudy

Highs: 40s to around 50

Wednesday: Colder, some flurries in the morning north

Highs: 30s

Seasonably cold weather should continue Thursday with a warmup beginning on Friday. No significant precipitation is expected during next week.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.