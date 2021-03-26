Pandemic puts businesses at greater risk of cyberattacks

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Due to the pandemic, more people are doing business online, making them more vulnerable to cyberattacks. According to Maine-based company Northcross Group, this has increased businesses’ cybersecurity needs.

“With everyone using electronics in order to interact and also to do business, to buy things, sell things, that’s really where most of the money is right now,” said Chris Bender, president of Northcross Group.

Bender says businesses of every size need to prepare for a potential cyberattack.

“Statistically, for any business right now, it’s not a matter of if, it’s when something happens,” Bender said.

According to InvestUP, more than 36 billion records were exposed to cybersecurity breaches in the first six months of last year, including several organizations in the Upper Peninsula.

Bender suggests keeping track of backups, securely managing passwords, and taking stock of a business’s infrastructure.

“Are you doing things in the cloud? Do you have things in a data center?” said Bender. “Understand what you have and look at the controls you have in place to protect it.”

One resource for Marquette County businesses is the Upper Peninsula Cybersecurity Institute at Northern Michigan University. The institute is a partnership between the university and Northcross Group.

Director Doug Miller says the institute aims to increase cybersecurity awareness in the community.

“Not everyone is going to be a cybersecurity professional,” said Miller, “but everybody should be given some knowledge and skill on how to help secure their home network, how to manage their passwords and keep them safe.”

Miller says the institute also works to develop cybersecurity skills in students of all ages to prepare them for cyberattacks they might encounter in the future.

Click here for more information on the Upper Peninsula Cybersecurity Institute. The institute offers a cybersecurity essentials course through Upper Peninsula Michigan Works! Visit the Upper Peninsula Michigan Works! website for details.

Visit Northcross Group’s website for more information on the company.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.