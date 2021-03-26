One vehicle rollover crash in Sands Township sends Skandia man to hospital

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A one-vehicle roll over crash in Sands Township Friday morning is a reminder to be cautious of black ice and slippery conditions while driving.

A 59-year-old Skandia man, driving his truck west on County Road 480, attempted to pass another vehicle and lost control. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office says the 2005 Ford pickup truck rolled over and landed on its wheels. The passed vehicle was undamaged.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle and was transported to UP Health System Marquette to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

“With changing weather conditions it’s always good to give yourself a little extra time, watch your speed, and don’t use cruise control if you think there might be ice on the roadway,” says Lyn Nelson, an AEMT/firefighter in Sands Township. “It’s always good in the morning to wake up, check the temperature, look outside and see if we had any precipitation, any ice on the roadways.”

Winter conditions in the U.P. are not quite over, so it’s best to be cautious of road conditions before heading out in the morning.

Sands Township Fire and EMS, Marquette County Rescue 131 and UP Health System EMS assisted the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.