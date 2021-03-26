Multiple injuries reported in Friday morning 3-vehicle crash in Menominee Township

MENOMINEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Multiple injuries were reported following a Friday morning three-vehicle crash in Menominee Township.

According to the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the scene of a rollover crash at US-41 near Birch Creek Road, at 5:37 a.m. central March 26. Upon arriving, deputies found a three-vehicle crash scene, which had involved a semi truck/trailer, a pickup truck, and a car.

The sheriff’s office said two people had to be extricated from their vehicles, and all drivers and passengers involved were transported to Aurora Medical Center Bay Area in Marinette with injuries. One person injured in the crash was later airlifted to a Green Bay hospital. Conditions of those injured are unknown.

The stretch of US-41 between Birch Creek Road and Number 7 Road was closed for roughly 6.5 hours.

The sheriff’s office did not provide any details on road or weather conditions at the time of the crash.

The Menominee City Police Department, Michigan State Police, Menominee-Ingallston Fire Department, Menominee City Fire Department, Aurora Medical Center Bay Area paramedics and EMS, Menominee County Special Deputies and Menominee County Central Dispatch assisted the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office with the call, crash investigation and transportation.

