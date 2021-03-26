More details released in child sexually abusive activity case in Menominee County

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Wisconsin man is facing charges in Menominee County, following a decoy-style, human trafficking sting operation.

33-year-old Jeremy Lee Bertrand, of Pound, Wis., was arraigned before Judge Robert J. Jamo in the 95-A District Court, Menominee, on Monday, March 22, following his recent arrest in the City of Menominee in a sting operation on March 19.

Menominee County Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey T. Rogg previously charged Bertrand a three-count felony complaint alleging Child Sexually Abusive Activity, Use of a Computer to Commit Child Sexually Abusive Activity and Accosting a Child for Immoral Purposes.

The charges arise from an incident alleged to have occurred on March 19, 2021, in which the Menominee Police Department, the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office and the Michigan State Police worked in a collaborative operation with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office and the Upper Peninsula Human Trafficking Task Force (UPHTTF), by chatting online with potential consumers intending to engage children in sexually abusive activity at a local hotel in Menominee.

The facts filed with the court in support of the felony complaint allege that Bertrand answered one of the online ads and agreed to pay for sex with a minor.

“The task force is a nonprofit organization to work alongside those that enforce the law against human trafficking violations here in the state,” said Stephanie Krieger, president of the UPHTTF.

Rogg commended the proactive efforts of law enforcement, and emphasized that, “no children were used in the operation; it was a safe and effective strike against crime in our community.”

Rogg also thanked the additional law enforcement agencies who helped in the operation: UPSET, Marinette Police Department, Escanaba Department of Public Safety, WI-DCI, and Menominee County 911.

Judge Jamo appointed attorney Jane C.W. Hansen, of Menominee, to represent Bertrand. Judge Jamo scheduled a Probable Cause Conference on April 5 at 4:00 p.m. and his preliminary examination is scheduled for April 12 at 8:30 a.m. Bond was established by Judge Jamo in the amount of $75,000, cash or surety.

The charges are allegations and all criminal defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

