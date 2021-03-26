Advertisement

MIOSHA launches COVID-19 Citations Dashboard

The new enforcement actions dashboard will be updated each Friday at 3:00 p.m.
Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) and CDC coronavirus graphics.
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - To enhance transparency and provide ongoing information related to COVID-19 workplace safety violations, the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) has launched a new online resource to streamline reporting of workplace safety citations related to COVID-19.

In addition to the full citation document and a brief description of the violation(s), the online resource will update where each citation is in the enforcement process. The dashboard includes the following categories:

  • Citations abated, penalty paid, case closed
  • Awaiting abatement or penalty, case open
  • Under formal appeal
  • Citation vacated
  • Most recent

The new MIOSHA COVID-19 enforcement actions dashboard will be updated at Michigan.gov/MIOSHACOVIDCitations each Friday at 3:00 p.m.

There are a variety of programs that businesses can use to ensure they can comply, stay open and ultimately stay safe. The MIOSHA Ambassador Program offers education and one-on-one guidance to help businesses understand regulations on workplace safety. Since the onset of the pandemic, through MIOSHA’s outreach and education, the agency is seeing strong implementation of these mitigation measures and has provided consultation to thousands of Michigan employers.

Ambassadors have reported that over 90% of businesses visited are complying with face covering, cleaning and disinfection and personal protective equipment (PPE) requirements. But the Ambassadors have seen opportunities for continued education and improvement in employee training, record keeping, COVID-19 signage and written plan documents. Employers can schedule a free COVID-19 safety consultation online.

At Michigan.gov/COVIDWorkplaceSafety an employer can find resources to keep their business safe including employee and customer factsheets, educational videos, a sample COVID-19 preparedness and response planbest practices that employees need to follow and a reopening checklist to help put safeguards in place.

The cited employers have 15 working days from receipt of the MIOSHA citations to contest the violations and penalties. A cited employer may choose to enter into a Penalty Reduction Agreement with MIOSHA and agree to abate noted hazards by the abatement date provided within the citation and will receive a 50% reduction in penalties. Employers must provide proof to MIOSHA that abatement has been completed.

Employers can also schedule a consultative visit directly with MIOSHA’s Consultation, Education and Training (CET) Division via phone 800-866-4674 or request CET services online.

For more information about MIOSHA’s safety and health guidelines to protect Michigan’s workforce during the pandemic, employers and employees with questions regarding workplace safety and health may contact MIOSHA using the new COVID-19 hotline at 855-SAFE-C19 (855-723-3219).

To report health and safety concerns in the workplace, go to Michigan.gov/MIOSHAComplaint.

The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus. To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit Michigan.gov/COVIDVaccine.

