Michigan State Police utilizes digital platforms to keep the community informed

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michiganders can now access information about their community at their fingertips.

The Michigan State Police (MSP) created the MSP Mobile App where press releases, crash reports and even ‘Most Wanted’ people can be found.

The press releases are uploaded from each outpost within every district. There are also options to submit a tip, a missing persons report or simply thank a trooper on the app.

For those that tweet, you can stay connected with MSP 8th District on their new twitter account.

Followers can see what the troopers are doing on a daily basis, find out about job openings and learn fun facts about the Upper Peninsula.

“We’re trying to show everybody that we’re proactive in the community,” Lt. Mark Giannunzio said. “We’re a positive part of the community. We’re here with you in our community and we’re a little different on how we work up here than maybe other districts in the state.”

Follow Michigan State Police 8th District on Twitter @MSPEighthDist.

Giannunzio also said troopers are needed throughout the entire U.P. To apply, visit the MSP website and select ‘Careers’.

