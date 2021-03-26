Advertisement

Michigan GOP plans to sidestep governor to enact election changes

Michigan Elections.
Michigan Elections.(WLUC)
By DAVID EGGERT, Associated Press and Associated Press
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT
LANSING (AP) - A top Michigan Republican says the GOP-controlled Legislature plans a maneuver that would enable it to pass contentious election changes into law and effectively nullify a likely veto from the state’s Democratic governor.

Ron Weiser, chair of the state Republican Party, told activists Thursday that the party will spearhead a ballot initiative assuming Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vetoes new bills that Democrats and voting-rights group say would suppress voting.

Under state law, lawmakers can enact such initiatives without a gubernatorial veto or let them go to a public vote.

