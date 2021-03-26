Michigan DNR: Snowmobile trail permit fees increasing for next 5 years

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says snowmobile trail permit fees will increase for the next five years.

The DNR says the fees will increase from $48 to $52 for the next five-year period (Oct. 1, 2021-Sept. 30, 2026).

The change is based on a statutory requirement that was adopted in 2008 to adjust snowmobile trail permit fees based upon the Consumer Price Index as determined by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, the DNR said.

This requirement was put into law when the snowmobile funding model was created by Public Act 400 of 2008 to ensure the funding source keeps pace with inflation.

Trail permits for the snowmobile season for 2021-2021 go on sale Sept. 1.

The snowmobile program is 100% funded with your snowmobile trail permit and snowmobile registration dollars, the DNR says.

The funds pay for grooming, signage, maintenance, bridge and culvert construction, purchase of new equipment, liability insurance, maintenance of trailhead amenities (signage, bathrooms, plowing of parking lots) and other snowmobile-related expenditures.

