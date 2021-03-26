Advertisement

MDOT continues $3.9M lift bridge project

It's coming up on construction season...
The Copper Country is home to some gorgeous scenery. One staple is the Portage Lift Bridge,...
The Copper Country is home to some gorgeous scenery. One staple is the Portage Lift Bridge, which is the only thing that connects Michigan to it's Keweenaw Peninsula.(WLUC)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HOUGHTON/HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Here’s a traffic alert for residents in the Copper Country.

You may have already noticed lately there has been lots of construction going on at the Portage Canal Lift Bridge.

That is because currently, MDOT is continuing a $3.9 million dollar project.

Which involves improving the mechanical and electrical elements of the bridge.

That includes repairing structural components and painting machine rooms.

The biggest part will be replacing motors that do the heavy lifting for the lift bridge.

“Work is going to start up again in the last week of April,” said MDOT Communications Rep. Dan Weingarten. “That time the contractor plans to start the structural steel repairs below the upper deck. We won’t need any lane closures for that work, so that will be a nice relief.”

The larger lift motor repairs will begin in early January of next year though, according to Weingarten.

