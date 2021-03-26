Advertisement

Marquette holds informational meeting for event organizers

The sign outside Marquette's City Hall building
The sign outside Marquette's City Hall building(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Thursday night Marquette city officials hosted an online informational meeting with different groups looking to host events in Marquette soon. With COVID-19 regulations in place but prone to rapid change, the take-away for event organizers is to submit their event plan early if possible. They’ll also have to have a COVID-19 safety plan for their event.

“That COVID-19 safety policy is just detailing what your limitations are, limiting capacity, ensuring, enforcing mask wearing and social distancing, and any other measures that you think you need to put forth to keep everything under control,” said Andrew MacIver, City of Marquette Assistant Director of Community Services.

MacIver also said they have more confidence in events being planned later in the summer and held outdoors.

