Marquette annual Easter Egg Hunt starts Monday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The United Way 6th annual Easter Egg Hunt in Marquette starts on Monday, March 29th and will continue until the last egg is found.

There will be 12 eggs hidden in places all around the City of Marquette.

Everyday, clues to where the eggs are hidden will be posted on United Way’s Facebook page.

Prizes will be awarded to those who find an egg.

“I really enjoy seeing all the people out looking for eggs,” says Rickauer. “I enjoy seeing the families getting together. And I really like to hear the stories of how the search is going and who’s out there.”

United Way asks all participants to be aware of COVID guidelines when searching for eggs.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.