Mackinac Island prepares for tourism season after successful 2020

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (WLUC) - Over the last year, countless vacations have been cancelled or postponed, but for Mackinac Island tourism has been strong.

“It depends on the segment that you’re in, but there were certain businesses on Mackinac Island that had record years,” said Tim Hygh, Mackinac Island CVB, Executive Director.

The strong sales coming after the tourism season was delayed due to coronavirus restrictions.

However after that, the only problem the island saw was a lack of employees.

“As a result of the pandemic and international workers not being able to travel and how it affected people’s want to work. The stimulus package had an effect on that,” said Hygh.

The island is now preparing for this year’s visitors and a lack of snow is helping.

“A mild winter means that our businesses can get a lot of work done,” said Hygh. “It’s kind of like people that have a winter cottage and they need to get some work done before they can open back up in spring.”

The spring season is expected to be busy.

“There’s so much pent up demand,” said Hygh. “Within in the past week the phones have just been ringing off the hook for people making reservations. So we are just so encouraged about the season.”

And for the several hundred people who live on the island year-round, vaccinations are well under way through the local health department.

“They have made special trips to the island to vaccinate our islanders and our percentage of vaccinations are way above the state percentages,” said Hygh.

And with the tourism season beginning in May, the island says it will continue to follow CDC and state guidelines.

