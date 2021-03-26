Advertisement

Learn the art of stitching at Farmgirl Quilts Studio

Give the gift of a homemade quilt
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Put your creativity into a quilt at Farmgirl Quilts Studio in Beaver Grove, Chocolay Township.

Owner Tina Baker offers classes, private lessons, and sew-ins for individuals interested in stitching.

Baker can also sew a quilt on commission, however she prefers to assist people with their design ideas.

For Baker, quilts are all about the personalization and sentimental value.

“What is there not to like about a quilt? They’re just warm. A blanket keeps you warm, keeps your body warm, but a quilt warms your soul. And there’s always a story.” adds Baker.

You can find a full list of offerings on Farmgirl Quilts Studio’s website here.

