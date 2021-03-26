Advertisement

Iron Mountain Recreation Center open, offers RC racing, arcade games

The building is located at 111 E. D. Street in Iron Mountian.
A little girl plays the claw machine at the center.
A little girl plays the claw machine at the center.(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTIAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Ready Set Race.

“So many people have been telling me that there has been nothing to do,” said Dave Fraser, the owner of the Iron Mountain Rec Center.

That’s why Fraser says he opened the doors to the new business, that’s located in the old Ball and Christy furniture building, at 111 E. D Street in Iron Mountain.

“People are really ready to start getting out and doing things,” he added.

Fraser said this center is the perfect place to do that and form stronger bonds, just like Ryan Pierce and his Step-daughter Nataly Waubiness. The two say they drive from Appleton about twice a week to fuel their new hobby; RC Racing.

“It’s meant a lot to me because now I actually have something to do and racing is like a whole family,” said Waubiness.

Both said they are able to get new parts, fix their cars, and race every week, all thanks to Fraser.

“Have you seen this place, this place is incredible,” added Pierce.

There isn’t just RC racing in the rec center, there is also arcade games.

“Something that is really different about us, is our claw games. It’s play until you win, because I want people leaving with handfuls of toys,” explained Fraser.

Fraser says there’s a lot more activities including an American Corn Hole league, but he is trying to limit what activities he puts in, because of pandemic safety precautions

“We’re trying to do things that can be wiped down easily; we do that with our pool cues and pool balls,” said Fraser.

But he says look forward to the summer because, there will be a lot of different activities coming. Staring this weekend, the rec center will be open 7 days a week.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

White on the way, the trooper was hit by another vehicle that was trying to turn into a private...
Michigan State Police trooper injured in on-duty crash
Mugshots, top to bottom, left to right for Marquette County cases: Robert Jay Miller, Ameire...
UPDATE: Joint sting operation arrests six UP men on charges of child sexually abusive activity
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Home invasion graphic.
Calumet man takes cat during home invasion in Laurium Wednesday morning
Michigan elections.
Republicans propose election changes; Democrats push back

Latest News

Stan Albeck 1931-2021.
Legendary NMU men’s basketball coach Stan Albeck dies at 89
UGL is making changes to the way it uses energy.
Upper Great Lakes Family Health Clinics optimize energy use
The Michigan Capitol and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Whitmer again vetoes virus aid after no legislative deal
One of the residents danced along to the live music being played.
Brookridge Heights kicks off 2021 Virtual Voyage