Iron Mountain Recreation Center open, offers RC racing, arcade games

IRON MOUNTIAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Ready Set Race.

“So many people have been telling me that there has been nothing to do,” said Dave Fraser, the owner of the Iron Mountain Rec Center.

That’s why Fraser says he opened the doors to the new business, that’s located in the old Ball and Christy furniture building, at 111 E. D Street in Iron Mountain.

“People are really ready to start getting out and doing things,” he added.

Fraser said this center is the perfect place to do that and form stronger bonds, just like Ryan Pierce and his Step-daughter Nataly Waubiness. The two say they drive from Appleton about twice a week to fuel their new hobby; RC Racing.

“It’s meant a lot to me because now I actually have something to do and racing is like a whole family,” said Waubiness.

Both said they are able to get new parts, fix their cars, and race every week, all thanks to Fraser.

“Have you seen this place, this place is incredible,” added Pierce.

There isn’t just RC racing in the rec center, there is also arcade games.

“Something that is really different about us, is our claw games. It’s play until you win, because I want people leaving with handfuls of toys,” explained Fraser.

Fraser says there’s a lot more activities including an American Corn Hole league, but he is trying to limit what activities he puts in, because of pandemic safety precautions

“We’re trying to do things that can be wiped down easily; we do that with our pool cues and pool balls,” said Fraser.

But he says look forward to the summer because, there will be a lot of different activities coming. Staring this weekend, the rec center will be open 7 days a week.

