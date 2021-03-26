Advertisement

Fjeldheim collects CCSA Coach of the Year honors

Courtesy: NMU
(NMU Graphic)
(NMU Graphic) (WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan’s Nordic Ski head coach Sten Fjeldheim has been named the 2020-21 Central Collegiate Ski Association Men’s and Women’s Coach of the Year.

Fjeldheim’s Wildcats won both the men’s and women’s CCSA team titles as well as the men’s, women’s, and overall NCAA Central Regional Championships.

NMU also finished the 2021 NCAA Skiing Championships fourth overall in the Nordic standings. The women’s team was third overall while the men’s team was fifth.

At the CCSA Championships, Zak Ketterson won both men’s races with Kjetil Baanerud in second of each. The women’s team had a podium finisher in the 5K race (Hilde Eide, third) and swept the 15K race, with freshman Pearl Harvey earning her first collegiate win.

The Wildcats had five All-America performances at the 2021 NCAA Championships. Molly Miller collected two honors while Malin Boerjesjoe, Ketterson, and Baanerud each had one.

This is the eighth CCSA Women’s Coach of the Year award for Fjeldheim and the fifth on the men’s side.

