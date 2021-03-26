Advertisement

Finlandia drops doubleheader to UW-Stevens Point

Courtesy: Finlandia University
(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 1:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STEVENS POINT, Wisc. (WLUC) - The Finlandia University baseball team (0-4) dropped a doubleheader to UW-Stevens Point (2-2) 10-0 and 16-1, Thursday afternoon at Zimmerman Field.

In the opener, sophomore Brandon Hale didn’t allow a single UW-Stevens Point batter to reach base for the first three innings.  The Pointers would score eight runs in the fourth and fifth inning to put the game away.

For Finlandia, sophomore Jimmy D’Angelo drew a walk and stole two bases.  Hale (0-1) gave up nine hits, eight runs, walked one and struck out three in 5.7 innings.

For UW-Stevens Point, Aaron Simmons had three hits, scored two runs and drove in two runs.  Nick Carpenter (1-0) gave up no hits, walked one and struck out 14 in six innings.

In the nightcap, the Pointers led 4-0 after three innings; a 10-run fourth inning helped seal the game.  In the seventh inning, sophomore Michael Martinez smashed a home run for the Lions.

For Finlandia, senior Will Thompson (0-1) gave up two hits, four runs, walked three and struck out three in 1.3 innings.

For UW-Stevens Point, JD Schultz (1-0) gave up one hit, walked one and struck out 14 in five innings.

Finlandia remains on the road, Saturday, Mar. 27 taking on UW-Whitewater.  The doubleheader is scheduled to start at 1:00 p.m., CST.

