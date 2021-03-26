Advertisement

Dickinson County Healthcare System gives coronavirus update

Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 are down
Dickinson-Iron District Health Department and Dickinson County Healthcare logos.
Dickinson-Iron District Health Department and Dickinson County Healthcare logos.(DIDHD/DCH/WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday, Dickinson County Healthcare System gave an update on the coronavirus situation in the county.

The board revealed the county has had only 41 cases between March 11th-24th. Hospitalizations are also on the decline at DCHS.

The board’s vice chair, Dave Holmes, likes how the trend is moving.

“I’m really happy to see the direction we’re headed,” Holmes said. “It’s good for our community and our organization.”

So far, 3,685 vaccine doses have been distributed by DCHS since they had become available.

