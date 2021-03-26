Advertisement

Cognition Brewery expanding to Marquette this summer

Cognition Brewing Company in Ishpeming
Cognition Brewing Company in Ishpeming(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Cognition Brewery in Ishpeming is expanding to a new location in Marquette. Plans are in place for Cognition to open a new spot in the eastern portion of the former Valle’s Market on Third Street.

It will include an indoor taproom and outdoor patio. For the owner the new location means more customers and more options.

“We’re pretty proud of the beers we make and it will allow us to expose more people to our beers,” said Cognition Owner, Jay Clancey. “Plus down in Marquette there will be two food trucks at all times plus at least three other food options right in the building and Marquette already has such a good reputation for breweries,”

There’s no exact timeline yet but the plan is to have the new spot open this summer.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

White on the way, the trooper was hit by another vehicle that was trying to turn into a private...
Michigan State Police trooper injured in on-duty crash
Mugshots, top to bottom, left to right for Marquette County cases: Robert Jay Miller, Ameire...
UPDATE: Joint sting operation arrests six UP men on charges of child sexually abusive activity
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Home invasion graphic.
Calumet man takes cat during home invasion in Laurium Wednesday morning
Michigan elections.
Republicans propose election changes; Democrats push back

Latest News

Stan Albeck 1931-2021.
Legendary NMU men’s basketball coach Stan Albeck dies at 89
UGL is making changes to the way it uses energy.
Upper Great Lakes Family Health Clinics optimize energy use
The Michigan Capitol and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Whitmer again vetoes virus aid after no legislative deal
A little girl plays the claw machine at the center.
Iron Mountain Recreation Center open, offers RC racing, arcade games
One of the residents danced along to the live music being played.
Brookridge Heights kicks off 2021 Virtual Voyage