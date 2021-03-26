Cognition Brewery expanding to Marquette this summer

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Cognition Brewery in Ishpeming is expanding to a new location in Marquette. Plans are in place for Cognition to open a new spot in the eastern portion of the former Valle’s Market on Third Street.

It will include an indoor taproom and outdoor patio. For the owner the new location means more customers and more options.

“We’re pretty proud of the beers we make and it will allow us to expose more people to our beers,” said Cognition Owner, Jay Clancey. “Plus down in Marquette there will be two food trucks at all times plus at least three other food options right in the building and Marquette already has such a good reputation for breweries,”

There’s no exact timeline yet but the plan is to have the new spot open this summer.

