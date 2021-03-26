Calumet blanks Chelsea to reach Division Three Hockey Final

PLYMOUTH, Mich. (WLUC) - The Calumet Copper Kings have advanced to the Division Three High School Hockey final with a 3-0 victory over Chelsea. Caden Lehto scored in the first period. Seth Coppo and Jackson Rilei added insurance in the third period. Aksel Loukus records another shut out for Calumet with 23 saves.

Calumet will meet Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood in the state final tomorrow at three o’clock in Plymouth. The Cranes defeated Flint Powers 4-1 in the other semifinal.

