Advertisement

Calumet blanks Chelsea to reach Division Three Hockey Final

Aksel Loukus made 23 saves
File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLYMOUTH, Mich. (WLUC) - The Calumet Copper Kings have advanced to the Division Three High School Hockey final with a 3-0 victory over Chelsea. Caden Lehto scored in the first period. Seth Coppo and Jackson Rilei added insurance in the third period. Aksel Loukus records another shut out for Calumet with 23 saves.

Calumet will meet Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood in the state final tomorrow at three o’clock in Plymouth. The Cranes defeated Flint Powers 4-1 in the other semifinal.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

White on the way, the trooper was hit by another vehicle that was trying to turn into a private...
Michigan State Police trooper injured in on-duty crash
Mugshots, top to bottom, left to right for Marquette County cases: Robert Jay Miller, Ameire...
UPDATE: Joint sting operation arrests six UP men on charges of child sexually abusive activity
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Home invasion graphic.
Calumet man takes cat during home invasion in Laurium Wednesday morning
Michigan elections.
Republicans propose election changes; Democrats push back

Latest News

Stan Albeck 1931-2021.
Legendary NMU men’s basketball coach Stan Albeck dies at 89
(NMU Graphic)
Fjeldheim collects CCSA Coach of the Year honors
Finlandia drops doubleheader to UW-Stevens Point
High School Basketball Generic Logo
Carney-Nadeau’s Koffman leads Skyline Central Conference Boys Basketball Voting