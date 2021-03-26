Brookridge Heights kicks off 2021 Virtual Voyage

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Residents of Brookridge Heights will be traveling to a new country every month this year, without ever having to leave home.

The retirement home started its Virtual Voyage today, and to kick off the trip...a cruise!

Everyone dressed in leis and dined on piña coladas and Hors d’oeuvres while live music and the sound of sizzling Flambé filled the air.

During the rest of the Virtual Voyage, residents will ‘travel’ to a new country each month and stay for an entire week. Each country’s culture will be celebrated much like today with music, live-prepared food, and programs.

“Our residents have had a long year going through COVID,” says Brookridge Heights Executive Director Jennifer Huetter. “This is just a great opportunity for us to travel, that’s safe. And so we’re gonna be traveling virtually to all these different countries and it’s just gonna be a good opportunity for food, fun, and social.”

Next month the residents will travel to France.

