Advertisement

Baraga County Chamber of Commerce announces Ice Melt Contest winner

LeAnn LeClaire was the winner with the closest guess of not quite eight hours off the actual time of submersion.
The Baraga County Chamber of Commerce announces the completion of their Second Annual Ice Melt...
The Baraga County Chamber of Commerce announces the completion of their Second Annual Ice Melt Contest on Keweenaw Bay.(Baraga Chamber)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Baraga County Chamber of Commerce announces the completion of their Second Annual Ice Melt Contest on Keweenaw Bay.

The barrel’s clocks went under the ice of Lake Superior on Monday March 22, 2021 at 3:21:24 a.m.

The Village of Baraga crew rescued the barrel from its icy location by boat.

LeAnn LeClaire was the winner with the closest guess of not quite eight hours off the actual time of submersion. Her winnings totaled $288.

“How cool! I am going on vacation and will be happy to spend it!” said LeClaire.

Next year’s Ice Melt contest will be launched in January 2022 with the barrel to be placed out on Keweenaw Bay as soon as there is sufficient ice.

Watch for details, photos and more information at www.baragaicemelt.com.

This event is an annual fundraiser for the Baraga County Chamber of Commerce in support of its programming and community activities.

Copyright 2021 Baraga Chamber press release via WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

White on the way, the trooper was hit by another vehicle that was trying to turn into a private...
Michigan State Police trooper injured in on-duty crash
Mugshots, top to bottom, left to right for Marquette County cases: Robert Jay Miller, Ameire...
UPDATE: Joint sting operation arrests six UP men on charges of child sexually abusive activity
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Home invasion graphic.
Calumet man takes cat during home invasion in Laurium Wednesday morning
Michigan elections.
Republicans propose election changes; Democrats push back

Latest News

FILE. A photo of a street on Mackinac Island.
Mackinac Island prepares for tourism season after successful 2020
Marquette's annual Easter egg hunt starts on Monday, March 29th.
Marquette annual Easter Egg Hunt starts Monday
Ruby is a finalist in a nationwide Sun-Maid competition to be on the Board of Imagination.
2nd grader from Gwinn a finalist in nationwide Sun-Maid contest
With more people working remotely, they are more susceptible to cyber breaches.
Pandemic puts businesses at greater risk of cyberattacks