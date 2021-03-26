Baraga County Chamber of Commerce announces Ice Melt Contest winner

L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Baraga County Chamber of Commerce announces the completion of their Second Annual Ice Melt Contest on Keweenaw Bay.

The barrel’s clocks went under the ice of Lake Superior on Monday March 22, 2021 at 3:21:24 a.m.

The Village of Baraga crew rescued the barrel from its icy location by boat.

LeAnn LeClaire was the winner with the closest guess of not quite eight hours off the actual time of submersion. Her winnings totaled $288.

“How cool! I am going on vacation and will be happy to spend it!” said LeClaire.

Next year’s Ice Melt contest will be launched in January 2022 with the barrel to be placed out on Keweenaw Bay as soon as there is sufficient ice.

Watch for details, photos and more information at www.baragaicemelt.com.

This event is an annual fundraiser for the Baraga County Chamber of Commerce in support of its programming and community activities.

Copyright 2021 Baraga Chamber press release via WLUC. All rights reserved.