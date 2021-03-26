Advertisement

4 arrested on drug trafficking charges in Dickinson County

Three men and one woman were arrested following a several months long drug trafficking investigation, led by the KIND team.
(WCAX)
By Alissa Pietila and TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Four individuals have been arrested on charges related to drug trafficking in Dickinson County.

A joint statement from the Kingsford, Iron Mountain, Norway and Dickinson (KIND) Drug Enforcement Team and Dickinson County Prosecuting Attorney Lisa Richards, announced three men and one woman were arrested following a several months long drug trafficking investigation, led by the KIND team.

Those facing charges are:

  • 20-year-old Desean Kelly, of Detroit, was charged with possession of heroin, within 1,000 feet of a school property; and tampering with evidence. He is being represented by Attorney Abbey Anderson.
  • 26-year-old Farrin Felton, of Hamtramck, was charged with possession of heroin with intent to deliver, within 1,000 feet of a school property; and delivery of heroin. Felton is also charged with second offense notice, which doubles the maximum penalty for each charge. He is also charged as a habitual offender, fourth offense. He is being represented by Attorney Gregory Seibold.
  • 24-year-old Dakota Juul, of Iron Mountain, was charged with delivery of heroin within 1,000 feet of a school property, and maintaining a drug house. Officials said in a separate case, he was also charged with delivery of heroin. Juul is being represented by Attorney Daniel Jaspen.
  • 23-year-old Alexis Lindeman, of Iron Mountain, was charged with two counts of delivery of heroin within 1,000 feet of a school property, and maintaining a drug house. She is being represented by Attorney Henry McRoberts II.

All four are scheduled for a preliminary exam in the 95B District Court with Judge Julie A. LaCost on April 13 at 1:30 p.m.

According to Friday’s release, the KIND Team members seized large quantities of heroin, cash, scales, packaging materials, and cell phones during the investigation.

Iron Mountain Police Department, Kingsford Public Safety Department, Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Michigan State Police Iron Mountain Post and K9 Unit assisted KIND during the investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

