2nd grader from Gwinn a finalist in nationwide Sun-Maid contest

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - 8 year-old Ruby Derwin is about a week away from the chance to be on the Board of Imagination for Sun-Maid snacks. Five winners will be chosen from around the country to share new flavor and marketing ideas with the board for year.

Ruby attends Gilbert Elementary in Gwinn, and if she is chosen, the school will be awarded $5,000 and free Sun-Maid snacks for a year. Ruby herself would also win some money towards college in the future.

She says the process of getting to the finals included a love for Sun-Maid raisins and lots of imagination.

“All we had to do at first was make a story about [a raisin], then we had to do a video,” says Ruby. “And I’m really happy, and I’m really confident right now. I’m super happy and confident.”

Ruby was chosen as a finalist among over 1300 entrees, and needs your vote to help her win. She says you can vote as many times as you like.

Voting is open until April 2nd, and final decisions will be made after that. To vote for Ruby, visit the Sun-Maid website.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.