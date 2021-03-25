Advertisement

Windsor Center open, ready for community

The center was closed for around two months during the height of the covid pandemic, but now has many new attractions open.
The door to Gigles Crafts
The door to Gigles Crafts(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - The Windsor Center in Iron River has always been a prominent building in the community,

“It’s a hidden gem of Iron County,” said Darla Bonno, the owner of Gigles Crafts.

Bonno said that’s why she opened her business here, just two years ago. But when the pandemic hit, she said that changed the atmosphere of the building.

“Everything has been a lot slower,” she explained.

As the Windsor Center did have its doors closed for about two months during the height of the pandemic, the director says it’s now open and filled with shops and activities.

“We’ve got our girl scouts, and our little elementary basketball, which is great because now people know it is the place to go,” said Dawn Pisoni.

Pisoni says the goal now, is to update and renovate the gym, as well as bring the hustle and bustle back to the area.

“We need to see people, because we need to interact, that’s what keeps us better socially,” she explained.

She says there’s everything from free workout classes, to a community closet. And Bonno, hopes her personalized printing business can bring smiles to anyone who steps in the door.

“I can do edging on glasses, photos to shirts, plates, mugs, a little bit of everything,” said Bonno.

Pisoni says new Entertainment and Events, within the community theatre will also be happening this summer, and she hopes more people return to see what the center has to offer.

