Toll adjustment at International Bridge starts April 1

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WLUC) - While the international border between the U.S. and Canada remains closed, essential traffic continues at the International Bridge in Sault Ste. Marie.

Commercial crossings and essential travelers paying Canadian currency will see their toll rates adjusted downward due to the current value of the Canadian dollar. The changes, effective Thursday, April 1, are a result of the mandated exchange review conducted by bridge officials twice each year. The U.S. fare will remain unchanged at $4.

The commercial vehicle tolls paid in Canadian dollars will decrease from the current $6.85 per axle to $6.50. Canadian currency full-fare auto rates will be $5.20, down from $5.50, with commuter discounted rates reduced commensurately. Commercial rates in U.S. dollars remain unchanged at $5 per axle.

These changes are a result of the mandated exchange review conducted by bridge officials twice each year. Canadian dollar rates fluctuate up or down every six months depending on the average six-month exchange rate. To maintain compliance with the bridge authority’s joint Canada/U.S. operating agreement, the International Bridge Administration (IBA) reviews and adjusts the rates each April and October.

During the border closure, balances in the frequent user “prox card” program accounts remain unchanged. There are no fees or charges for maintaining the accounts. No accounts are closed due to inactivity. Anyone with prox card questions can contact IBA operations at 906-635-5255, ext. 0, or 705-942-4345, ext. 0.

More information, including all vehicle toll rates and details of the prox card program, can be found on the IBA website at www.Michigan.gov/IBA and at www.saultbridge.com. Follow the IBA on Twitter at www.twitter.com/saultbridge.

The operation and maintenance of the International Bridge is totally self-funded, primarily through bridge tolls. It is not subsidized by any state, provincial, or federal government entity.

