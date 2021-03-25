Snowbirds can be vaccinated in LMAS District

EASTERN U.P., Mich. (WLUC) - As hints of spring arrive in the Upper Peninsula, we know that many residents, so called snowbirds, will soon be returning to their U.P. home after spending the winter months in warmer locations.

While not all areas of the country have been able to make the COVID-19 vaccination available to all residents, LMAS District Health Department wants returning snowbirds to know that we are ready for any of you still in need of the COVID vaccine.

Any residents – year-round, or seasonal, in Luce, Mackinac, Alger, and Schoolcraft counties, age 16 and older can sign-up on the vaccination waitlists at LMASDHD.org.

Those with medical conditions will be prioritized. As appointments become available, you will be called or receive an email asking you to go online to schedule an appointment.

If you have any issues with accessing the online forms, please call our offices:

Luce: 906-293-5107

Mackinac: 906-643-1100

Alger: 906-387-2297

Schoolcraft: 906-341-6951

Free COVID testing is also available at the LMAS Regional Lab in Newberry, Monday through Friday. Call 906-293-5107 ext. 363 to make an appointment. Testing is also available at the four hospitals in the LMAS counties.

Even when you are fully vaccinated, please help take care of each other by continuing to mask and social distance in public places or with people who do not live in your immediate household.

With the more easily transmissible B.1.1.7. variant in the Upper Peninsula, it is more important than ever that people get vaccinated and follow the simple protocols that have been in place over the last year.

Remember, masks, distancing, and the vaccine will only work when a significant majority of us do these small things to protect not just ourselves, but each other. Learn more at LMASDHD.org.

