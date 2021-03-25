Advertisement

Rep. Cambensy’s insulin price capping bill passes the House

The bill would establish an insulin copay cap of $50 for a 30 day supply.
FILE. State Rep. Sara Cambensy speaking about House Bill 4346, which would establish an insulin...
FILE. State Rep. Sara Cambensy speaking about House Bill 4346, which would establish an insulin copay cap of $50 for a 30-day supply, for diabetics in Michigan who are enrolled in Michigan’s state sponsored healthcare plans.(Michigan House/Rep. Cambensy)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - House Bill 4346, sponsored by state Rep. Sara Cambensy (D-Marquette), passed with overwhelming support in the House Thursday. The bill would establish an insulin copay cap of $50 for a 30 day supply.

“The people of Michigan and all over the United States are tired of paying high prices for prescription drugs,” said Cambensy. “They want transparency, fair pricing and better access to healthcare services. My bill is one bill in a large bipartisan package of many today that will help bring that relief.”

Nearly 3,000 people die from diabetes-related complications in Michigan every year. This bill could help save lives by keeping the price of insulin within reach.

“I was proud to see my insulin price capping bill pass with a wide vote margin on the House floor today,” said Cambensy. “This bill will help those on state sponsored healthcare plans  to afford this life saving medication without having to ration or go without. If passed by the Senate and signed into law, Michigan will become the 16th state to send a clear message to Congress that the next step is to cap the cost of insulin per month on all remaining healthcare plans.”

This bill is part of a larger package of bills aimed at health care reform for Michigan residents.

