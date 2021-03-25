Advertisement

Michigan State Police trooper injured in on-duty crash

The trooper from the Sault Ste. Marie post was responding to a hold-up alarm at a local government building.
White on the way, the trooper was hit by another vehicle that was trying to turn into a private driveway.(Michigan State Police)
By Jacqueline Agahigian
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAULT STE MARIE, MICH. (WLUC) - A Michigan State Police trooper is recovering from a car crash in the eastern U.P.

Police say it happened in Chippewa County, near 3 Mile Road and M-129 in Soo Township, just before 2:00 p.m. Wednesday. The trooper from the Sault Ste. Marie post was responding to a hold-up alarm at a local government building.

While on the way, the trooper was hit by another vehicle that was trying to turn into a private driveway. Police say the trooper was treated at War Memorial Hospital in Sault Ste. Marie, and their injuries are not life threatening. The trooper’s name has not been released.

The people in the other vehicle refused any medical attention. The crash remains under investigation.

