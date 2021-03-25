Marquette BLP encourages customers to apply for CERA assistance

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The COVID Emergency Rental Assistance (CERA) program provides rental and bill paying assistance to households that are falling behind during the pandemic.

CERA is administered by the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA), and through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplement Appropriations Act has provided almost $285 million in aid across the state.

The program provides help with utility bills including electricity, heating, water, and in some cases garbage.

Qualifying households need to have a least one person that qualifies for unemployment benefits or show proof of hardship brought on by the pandemic.

The Board of Light and Power in Marquette encourages its customers to take advantage of the new program.

“Our main goal here is to make customers aware that there’s funding available,” says BLP Manager of Accounting and Customer Service Tobias Smith. “And expanded funding more so than there has been in previous years.”

In Marquette County, applications will soon be available through Community Action Alger Marquette.

