Advertisement

Marquette BLP encourages customers to apply for CERA assistance

The program provides help with utility bills including electricity, heating, water, and in some cases garbage.
CERA provides residents help pay heat, electric, water, and in some cases, garbage bills.
CERA provides residents help pay heat, electric, water, and in some cases, garbage bills.(WLUC)
By Mary Houle
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The COVID Emergency Rental Assistance (CERA) program provides rental and bill paying assistance to households that are falling behind during the pandemic.

CERA is administered by the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA), and through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplement Appropriations Act has provided almost $285 million in aid across the state.

The program provides help with utility bills including electricity, heating, water, and in some cases garbage.

Qualifying households need to have a least one person that qualifies for unemployment benefits or show proof of hardship brought on by the pandemic.

The Board of Light and Power in Marquette encourages its customers to take advantage of the new program.

“Our main goal here is to make customers aware that there’s funding available,” says BLP Manager of Accounting and Customer Service Tobias Smith. “And expanded funding more so than there has been in previous years.”

In Marquette County, applications will soon be available through Community Action Alger Marquette.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshots, top to bottom, left to right for Marquette County cases: Robert Jay Miller, Ameire...
UPDATE: Joint sting operation arrests six UP men on charges of child sexually abusive activity
White on the way, the trooper was hit by another vehicle that was trying to turn into a private...
Michigan State Police trooper injured in on-duty crash
Home invasion graphic.
Calumet man takes cat during home invasion in Laurium Wednesday morning
COVID Variant graphic.
MCHD confirms COVID-19 B.1.1.7 variant community spread
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

A donation can for the Knights of Columbus
Knights of Columbus raising funds for Special Olympics, Bay Cliff Health Camp this weekend
Patient receiving his shingles vaccine at BCMH
Healthcare professionals are urging those eligible to get their Shingles vaccine
Jazz music graphic.
Michigan Tech Jazz Ensembles to Saturday for annual Don Keranen Memorial Jazz Concert
Courtesy: Michigan Dept. of Corrections
Marenisco Township passes ordinance regarding Ojibway Correctional Facility
Finlandia University logo
Finlandia announces hybrid in-person commencement on April 29