Local artist transforms wood into colorful pieces of art

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Find locally sourced wood turned art at Zero Degrees Art Gallery in Marquette.

Marc Himes creates bowls, platters, and vases among other household items.

Although he spends most of his days working in his shop, Himes does not consider creating art his job.

He simply enjoys the process and likes transforming old trees into a unique piece of art.

“I get the wood from people who have trees that have fallen and have heard of us, heard of the wood turners, and want something made instead of just letting it go to firewood,” explains Himes. “Often times we can give them a bowl made out of that wood and it’s special to them.”

Himes will have a booth at “Art on the Rocks” this summer, but for now you can find his work at Zero Degrees on Third St. in Marquette or on his Facebook page here.

