Lawry’s pasties on sale to help divers clean up Marquette’s Lower Harbor

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A group in Marquette that works to clean debris out of Marquette’s Lower Harbor is holding a fundraiser. With help from Lawry’s Pasties in Marquette, it’s a fundraiser to help with the cost of the cleanup including equipment and disposal of the debris pulled from the harbor.

Classic and veggie pasties are on sale for $6 each or you can simply make a donation. The organizer says the money raised goes to help with the cost of the volunteer cleanup events.

“We need to maintain our gear, our equipment and that comes at a cost, it’s nice that a community like Marquette and many like-minded individuals are willing to give back to the volunteers and I hope it continues,” said Organizer Don Fassbender.

The pasties are on sale now through April 10. You can find ordering information on Don’s Facebook page here or email him at dfassbendersr@yahoo.com.

