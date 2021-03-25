Knights of Columbus raising funds for Special Olympics, Bay Cliff Health Camp this weekend

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Knights of Columbus will be out in Marquette this weekend raising money for a good cause. Members of Council 689 with the St. Peter Cathedral will be out at Econo Foods and Super One in Marquette collecting donations in exchange for Tootsie Rolls.

It’s a fundraiser for the Special Olympics and Bay Cliff Health Camp. For the Council, this fundraiser is very important because of other cancellations.

“This year it is a special mission because we are not able to do our softball in the dome which is a big fundraiser for us and a number of other things that we do so this year when you see the guys with the yellow vest on get a tootsie roll from them and put a donation in the can for us,” said Ned Stockert, Council 689 Grand Knight.

The Knights will be at those locations Friday through Sunday. Last year the Knights of Columbus Council contributed more than $185 million and volunteered more than 75 million hours to various causes nation-wide.

