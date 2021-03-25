Advertisement

Ishpeming Township Police warn about continuing incidents at township park

Recent incidents at the park include reports of assault, destruction of property, and littering.
Ishpeming Township Park
Ishpeming Township Park(WLUC)
By Mary Houle
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Recent incidents at the park include reports of assault, destruction of property, and littering.

The police say surveillance cameras on the Township Hall building are helping them in current investigations.

The Police Chief Mike Kohler says further action may need to be taken if things continue.

“Certainly, if these incidents keep continuing, then we’ll have to entertain park closures, or limiting access to the park, or enforcing curfew,” says Kohler.

Kohler says the incidents are happening more frequently as the weather gets warmer.

He says parents should be aware of where their kids are during the day.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshots, top to bottom, left to right for Marquette County cases: Robert Jay Miller, Ameire...
UPDATE: Joint sting operation arrests six UP men on charges of child sexually abusive activity
White on the way, the trooper was hit by another vehicle that was trying to turn into a private...
Michigan State Police trooper injured in on-duty crash
Home invasion graphic.
Calumet man takes cat during home invasion in Laurium Wednesday morning
COVID Variant graphic.
MCHD confirms COVID-19 B.1.1.7 variant community spread
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Mark Miller stands in the middle, with two Dickinson County Community Theatre members.
Dickinson County Community Theatre to present ‘A Radio Host and Vaudeville Ghosts’ Saturday
Jobs in Michigan.
Michigan’s unemployment rate decreases in February
Rebuilding Michigan dashboard.
Gov. Whitmer launches dashboard to track ‘Rebuilding Michigan’ progress
Children may be at a greater risk of being exploited as they spend more time online.
Online child exploitation cases increase during pandemic