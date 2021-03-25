Ishpeming Township Police warn about continuing incidents at township park

ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Recent incidents at the park include reports of assault, destruction of property, and littering.

The police say surveillance cameras on the Township Hall building are helping them in current investigations.

The Police Chief Mike Kohler says further action may need to be taken if things continue.

“Certainly, if these incidents keep continuing, then we’ll have to entertain park closures, or limiting access to the park, or enforcing curfew,” says Kohler.

Kohler says the incidents are happening more frequently as the weather gets warmer.

He says parents should be aware of where their kids are during the day.

