Iron Mountain’s Wonders earns top awards in Mid Peninsula Conference Boys Basketball

Unanimous Winner
High School Basketball Generic Logo
High School Basketball Generic Logo(WITN Sports)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 1:00 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Player of the Year:  Foster Wonders, Iron Mountain, Senior

1st Team:

Eli Luokkala, Negaunee, Senior

Cam Ballard, Gladstone, Senior

Zach Carlson, Westwood, Junior

Bryce Pietrantonio, Iron Mountain, Senior

Reid Hill, Gwinn, Senior

2nd Team:

Hunter Potier, Gladstone, Junior

Will Luke, Negaunee, Senior

Zach Beckman, Westwood, Junior

Ricky Brown, Iron Mountain, Senior

Jayce Kipling, Ishpeming, Junior

Honorable Mention:

Rane Castor, Gladstone, Senior

Gerald Johnson, Negaunee, Junior

Sammy Warren, Manistique, Senior

Wyatt Gierke, Manistique, Senior

James Harnick, Gwinn, Senior

All Defensive Team:

Zach Carlson, Westwood, Junior

Wyatt Gierke, Manistique, Senior

Mastin Love, Gwinn, Senior

Will Luke, Negaunee, Senior

Bryce Pietrantonio, Iron Mountain, Senior

