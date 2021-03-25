Iron Mountain’s Wonders earns top awards in Mid Peninsula Conference Boys Basketball
Unanimous Winner
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Player of the Year: Foster Wonders, Iron Mountain, Senior
1st Team:
Eli Luokkala, Negaunee, Senior
Cam Ballard, Gladstone, Senior
Zach Carlson, Westwood, Junior
Bryce Pietrantonio, Iron Mountain, Senior
Reid Hill, Gwinn, Senior
2nd Team:
Hunter Potier, Gladstone, Junior
Will Luke, Negaunee, Senior
Zach Beckman, Westwood, Junior
Ricky Brown, Iron Mountain, Senior
Jayce Kipling, Ishpeming, Junior
Honorable Mention:
Rane Castor, Gladstone, Senior
Gerald Johnson, Negaunee, Junior
Sammy Warren, Manistique, Senior
Wyatt Gierke, Manistique, Senior
James Harnick, Gwinn, Senior
All Defensive Team:
Zach Carlson, Westwood, Junior
Wyatt Gierke, Manistique, Senior
Mastin Love, Gwinn, Senior
Will Luke, Negaunee, Senior
Bryce Pietrantonio, Iron Mountain, Senior
