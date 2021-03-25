Advertisement

Officials: At least 5 people killed after tornado in Calhoun County, Ala.

By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OHATCHEE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Calhoun County coroner confirms at least five people are dead after tornado-producing storms passed through the area Thursday afternoon.

According to the coroner three family members were killed in the same house, A fourth person was killed in a mobile home. The fifth died somewhere along Wellington Road.

Homes are reported to be demolished throughout the Ohatchee and Wellington area.

A picture sent in by a viewer shows Ragan Chapel Church completely flattened.

Ohatchee storm damage
Ohatchee storm damage(Kay Adams via WBRC)

Governor Kay Ivey released the following statement: “Significant and dangerous weather continues to impact portions of Alabama, and I urge all folks in the path of these tornadoes and storm systems to remain on high alert. Tragically, we are receiving reports of loss of life. I offer my sincerest prayers to all impacted. Unfortunately, the day is not over yet. Y’all, please stay safe and vigilant!”

No additional details concerning the deaths are are available at this time.

Meanwhile, Helena police say the city has received major damage as a result of a possible tornado.

All phone lines to Helena Police Department are down.

