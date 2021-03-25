Healthcare professionals are urging those eligible to get their Shingles vaccine

L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - According to Baraga County Memorial Hospital, about 99 percent of adults age 50 years and older have the Chickenpox virus in their system.

And Todd Ingram, physician M.D. at BCMH, says if you’ve had Chickenpox as a kid, you’re even more at risk of getting Shingles down the road.

“Shingles is a painful, itchy rash, which is reactivated from chicken pox.” He said it can be treated with anti-viral medication, but it’s not a permanent solution.

“But it doesn’t always stop the rash from developing and it doesn’t always stop this complication called ‘Postherpetic Neuralgia,’” which he says is chronic nerve pain after the Shingles rash.

“It’s very difficult to treat, it’s a pain condition that can last for weeks, months, or even years.”

Plus, it could result in loss of vision, hearing, and other nerve damage. And the only way to prevent shingles, whether you’re healthy or have already had it, is by getting the vaccine.

“If you had shingles, you could get it a second time.”

Ingram says those 50 and up should contact their healthcare provider about getting the Shingles vaccine.

