Gov. Whitmer launches dashboard to track ‘Rebuilding Michigan’ progress

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer Thursday launched a new dashboard in collaboration with the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) to track road projects and make information easily accessible to the public as construction continues under the governor’s Rebuilding Michigan program.

The program will finance new projects throughout the state and free up funding to expand the scope of other projects or reduce construction times. The new dashboard will be available at Michigan.gov/RebuildingMichigan.

“As we continue to invest in better roads and bridges under the Rebuilding Michigan program, this new dashboard will be important to ensure our efforts to fix the damn roads remain on time and on budget,” said Governor Whitmer. “The Rebuilding Michigan plan is financed without an increase at the gas pump, and it’ll help jumpstart our economy by creating thousands of good-paying construction jobs. We have a lot of work to do during this upcoming construction season. Let’s get to work and get the job done.”

The Rebuilding Michigan Program (2020-2024) objective is to rebuild state highways and bridges that are critical to the state’s economy and carry the most traffic. The program, unanimously approved by the State Transportation Commission, allows MDOT to sell a total of $3.5 billion in bonds to finance dozens of new and modified road construction projects, while accelerating many others. The investment strategy is aimed at fixes that result in longer road life and improves the condition of the state’s infrastructure.

“The Rebuilding Michigan Program allows MDOT to completely rebuild some important freeways that we otherwise could only afford to resurface,” MDOT Director Paul C. Ajegba said. “And the bond funding allows us to accelerate the rebuilding of many other non-freeway projects. In keeping with the governor’s objectives, this dashboard gives people a clear view of the program’s impact across the state in an open and transparent fashion.”

The site leads off with MDOT’s Five-Year Plan information and then provides an in-depth look at the Rebuild Michigan Program. An interactive map shows the location, scope, and progress for each Rebuilding Michigan road and bridge project, along with a running statewide tally of the hours of construction work spent on projects and the jobs supported by the work.

Color-coded icons locate projects on the state map and show the percentage of bond funds allocated for each project spent so far, so the public can see its tax dollars at work. Clicking on each project icon shows more details. The map data is updated every month.

