Finlandia University hosts blood drive

There is a critical need for blood donors in the U.P.
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Finlandia University’s Student Nurses Association (FUSNA) hosted a blood drive today at the Chapel of St. Matthew.

After being checked in at the chapel, donations took place in the Upper Peninsula Regional Blood Center’s “Blood-Mobile”.

“Since we’re in such a shortage right now like we have been the whole pandemic,” said FUSNA President Madelyn Ball. “We thought it was a major thing we need to do.”

According to one worker at the blood drive, a single donation can save as many as three lives.

“Cancer patients, babies, people who have accidents, that’s very important,” said U.P. Regional Blood Center Staff Member Ed Wight. “If we can’t supply it, then we have to buy it. That can be expensive.”

Aside from the blood drive being beneficial to those in need of blood, FUSNA Vice President Allyson Solka said it’s a great learning experience.

“It helps us teach the junior and sophomore level nurses too,” said Solka. “To do vitals, like manual blood pressures, and taking a pulse and temperature and everything.”

Finlandia student nurses and staff at the blood center strongly urge people to donate if they are able.

