Finlandia announces hybrid in-person commencement on April 29

Only graduating students, honor recipients and Finlandia faculty will be allowed to attend in-person.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Finlandia University’s 2021 Spring Commencement will take place on Thursday, April 29 at 6:00 p.m. in the Hirvonen Health Sciences Building Auditorium.

As a safety precaution against the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony will be in-person, but will be limited to graduating students, honor recipients and Finlandia faculty.

The event will be live-streamed and recorded for family viewing.

“The decision to move the date of graduation and place a limit on attendees was carefully considered as opposed to providing a strictly virtual ceremony,” said Vice President for Academic Affairs Fredi de Yampert. “We understand that this is not the full event that everyone would prefer, however it is our commitment to honor our graduates while maintaining the safety of our campus community.  As such, out of an abundance of caution for the campus community, the decision to adhere to strict COVID-19 guidelines allows us to offer an in-person ceremony with minimal risk. Finlandia will be both live-streaming and recording the ceremony to provide families and graduates an opportunity to watch the ceremony in real time and, for those who might not be available during the live event, to watch later with family and friends. "

All prospective graduates from the Spring and Summer 2021, along with December 2020 graduates, are invited to attend. 

In addition, an invitation is also extended to the Spring and Summer 2020 graduates to return to campus to attend, should they wish. There will be a rehearsal prior to the ceremony on Thursday.

More details on how to access the live stream will be released in the following weeks.

Story originally posted at finlandia.edu/news

Copyright 2021 Finlandia University via WLUC. All rights reserved.

