Dickinson County Community Theatre to present ‘A Radio Host and Vaudeville Ghosts’ Saturday

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - In-person theatre shows are returning to Braumart Theatre in Iron Mountain.

The Dickinson County Community Theatre is presenting, ‘A Radio Host and Vaudeville Ghosts,’ on Saturday, March 27th, at 7 p.m. local time. It is a send-up of talk radio and classic comedy. It was also written by Mark Miller, the director of the community theatre group.

He says this will be the first show with an audience, in over a year.

“Having the audience makes it happen; We want to have our audience enjoy themselves and be safe, and have fun in the theatre,” said Miller, the director of the Dickinson County Community Theatre.

Tickets are $12 per person or $25 dollars for a family.

