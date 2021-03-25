Advertisement

Cloudy and blustery Friday morning with gradual clearing into the afternoon

Chance of Lake Superior-effect morning snow showers nearshore
By Noel Navarro
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Building high pressure centered over Hudson Bay produces a strong northerly wind and lake effect clouds from Lake Superior. Chance of snow showers are possible for the north wind belts overnight Thursday and into Friday morning. Temperature trend remains at or below seasonal under this high pressure pattern for much of the weekend.

Several more rounds of precipitation are expected towards the final days of March: Saturday evening with a chance of rain and snow from a Canadian Prairies-based system, and then Tuesday in the form of rain from a Central Plains front.

Friday: Mostly cloudy in the morning with a chance of snow showers in the north wind belts, then gradually becoming sunny into the afternoon; blustery north winds gusting over 20 mph

>Highs: 30

Saturday: Increasing cloudiness into the afternoon with a chance of rain and snow showers

>Highs: 40

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a.m. snow showers, then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon; breezy

>Highs: 30s

Monday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 50

Tuesday: Increasing clouds into the evening with a chance of rain showers; mild and breezy

>Highs: 50s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers; cooler

>Highs: 30s

Thursday: Partly cloudy

>Highs: 30s

