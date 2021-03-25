Baraga State Park prepares for camping, tourist season

BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - Baraga St. Park Campground is surrounded by ORV trails, boating access sites, and waterfall hikes.

To prepare for the upcoming season, the park is starting its spring cleaning, ordering supplies, and hiring summer staff.

It’s over 90 campsites are now open for reservations. The park will welcome campers back to its main campgrounds starting April 30th.

Baraga State Park’s Accounting Assistant, Kelly Somero, says they are ready to have a busy season.

“We’re really expecting another great season, we had a fantastic year here at Baraga State Park last year,” says Somero. “We had an upgrade here that concluded in 2020 that upgraded our electrical system and gave us some full hook-up campsites.”

The park asks people to follow all COVID guidelines when camping or visiting.

To make a reservation or ask any questions, visit the DNR reservation website or call 1(800) 447-2757.

