A cooler stretch with light snow for some

In the wake of yesterday’s system, we’re seeing cooler air and isolated snow showers in the west end. Cooler air will linger with a breeze. Then, a weak wave of energy moves through the area triggering some snow showers tonight through tomorrow along northeast wind belts. Following it another shot of light showers and mix develops Saturday afternoon as another cold front moves in. Behind it, light lake effect snow showers linger into Sunday.

Today: Cloudy with a breeze near Lake Superior and cooler

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s north, 30s south

Friday: Morning snow showers possible in the north. Otherwise, mostly cloudy

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s north, 30s south

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with late day light rain showers. Then, a mix in the west during the evening

>Highs: Low 40s west, 30s elsewhere

Sunday: Morning snow showers in the north. Then, mostly cloudy

>Highs: Mainly 30s

Monday: Partly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Mainly mid to upper 40s

Tuesday: Cloudy, warmer with light rain showers late in the day

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Wednesday: Cloudy with morning light mix

>Highs: Mid 30s to low 40s

