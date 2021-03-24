Advertisement

WATCH: Texas deputy nearly struck by oncoming 18-wheeler

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHARTON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Wharton County Sheriff’s Office posted a video Tuesday night featuring a close call for one of its deputies.

The dashcam video seen on Facebook shows a deputy stopped for a wreck. An 18-wheeler speeds into the shot and hits the car, with the deputy jumping out of the way.

The incident happened on U.S. 59 in Wharton County.

“Yet another reason to slow down when you see emergency lights. Very close call this morning for Corporal Fiala and the driver of this vehicle,” said the department in its post.

Copyright 2021 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID Variant graphic.
MCHD confirms COVID-19 B.1.1.7 variant community spread
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Mugshots, top to bottom, left to right: Robert Jay Miller, Ameire Rackem Stevens, Alan Brian...
Joint sting operation arrests five UP men on charges of child sexually abusive activity
Police say a lone suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment for injuries.
GRAPHIC: Gun in Colo. supermarket shooting bought 6 days earlier, officials say
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder

Latest News

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, was booked into jail murder charges a day after the mass shooting...
Survivor of Colorado victim: A hole ‘that won’t be filled’
As COVID declines stall and cases rise, more states increasing eligibility for vaccinations.
CDC: 70% of people over 65 got 1 dose of vaccine
World Cup champion soccer player Megan Rapinoe testifies on Capitol Hill on equal pay and...
Soccer star Megan Rapinoe testifies at House hearing on equal pay
As COVID declines stall and cases rise, more states increasing eligibility for vaccinations.
As vaccinations expand, COVID case decline stalls
LIVE: Biden hosts Equal Pay Day Event