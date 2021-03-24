Visitors and residents can come and go at North Woods Place

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Visitors are now welcome back inside North Woods Place in Escanaba, due to new CDC guidelines.

“The light at the end of the tunnel was there, but now we’re at the end of the tunnel. We’re outside and they’re outside,” said Andy Cartwright, executive director at North Woods Place.

North Woods Place is celebrating 100 percent of residents and most employees fully vaccinated, meaning it’s been at least 14 days since they received all necessary doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“That allowed the residents to go out and visit their families and be out in town going back out to eat again, wherever is socially acceptable for the first time in over a year,” said Cartwright.

Which means visitors are allowed to see their loved ones again.

“This last year has been challenging and this is a wonderful return to normalcy,” said Cartwright.

All visitors, vaccinated and not, must wear a mask and be free of COVID-19 and its symptoms.

“This has been a challenging and daunting year and I think we’re all looking forward to getting this behind us and getting to a normal life again,” said Cartwright.

Last week, residents went out into the community again. North Woods Place called it a “senior spring break.”

“I’m proud of the residents and their patience and their perseverance. I’m proud of the staff for all their relentless and passion and care that they’ve done and stood by them,” said Cartwright.

The team is excited to begin this new chapter and take the first step to getting back to normal.

