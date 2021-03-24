Advertisement

Visitors and residents can come and go at North Woods Place

All residents and most employees have been fully vaccinated.
Preparing to cut the ribbon to reopen North Woods Place to visitors.
Preparing to cut the ribbon to reopen North Woods Place to visitors.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Visitors are now welcome back inside North Woods Place in Escanaba, due to new CDC guidelines.

“The light at the end of the tunnel was there, but now we’re at the end of the tunnel. We’re outside and they’re outside,” said Andy Cartwright, executive director at North Woods Place.

North Woods Place is celebrating 100 percent of residents and most employees fully vaccinated, meaning it’s been at least 14 days since they received all necessary doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“That allowed the residents to go out and visit their families and be out in town going back out to eat again, wherever is socially acceptable for the first time in over a year,” said Cartwright.

Which means visitors are allowed to see their loved ones again.

“This last year has been challenging and this is a wonderful return to normalcy,” said Cartwright.

All visitors, vaccinated and not, must wear a mask and be free of COVID-19 and its symptoms.

“This has been a challenging and daunting year and I think we’re all looking forward to getting this behind us and getting to a normal life again,” said Cartwright.

Last week, residents went out into the community again. North Woods Place called it a “senior spring break.”

“I’m proud of the residents and their patience and their perseverance. I’m proud of the staff for all their relentless and passion and care that they’ve done and stood by them,” said Cartwright.

The team is excited to begin this new chapter and take the first step to getting back to normal.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshots, top to bottom, left to right: Robert Jay Miller, Ameire Rackem Stevens, Alan Brian...
UPDATE: Joint sting operation arrests six UP men on charges of child sexually abusive activity
COVID Variant graphic.
MCHD confirms COVID-19 B.1.1.7 variant community spread
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Police say a lone suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment for injuries.
GRAPHIC: Gun in Colo. supermarket shooting bought 6 days earlier, officials say
Home invasion graphic.
Calumet man takes cat during home invasion in Laurium Wednesday morning

Latest News

Ten firefighters shaved their heads in support of childhood cancer.
Marquette City Firefighters shave heads to raise money for childhood cancer research
Learn more about Mother Superior!
Organization educates kids about Lake Superior
Little Brothers is located in Hancock.
Little Brothers prepares Easter deliveries
MCHD Medical Director says variants and vaccine hesitancy are obstacles to herd immunity.
U.P. health officials concerned about vaccine hesitancy as variant cases increase
Mugshots, top to bottom, left to right: Robert Jay Miller, Ameire Rackem Stevens, Alan Brian...
UPDATE: Joint sting operation arrests six UP men on charges of child sexually abusive activity